UPDATE: Belton Police announced streets are icy and everyone should avoid driving if at all possible
Over the weekend, an additional series of upper level air systems brought more freezing rain and ice accumulation into the Temple-Belton area, David Bonnette, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, said Sunday afternoon.
Power outages, slick roads and stuck automobiles were among the negative results.
“Ice accumulation on powers lines and trees typically leads to power outages, and that’s what we’re seeing,” Bonnette said. “A lot of places in Central Texas and the Hill Country are experiencing power outages.”
Casey Simpson, ONCOR manager for the Temple-Belton area, said about 2,400 customers in Bell County were out of service at about 3 p.m. Sunday.
“That number has been going up and down as the day has gone by,” Simpson said. “It was down to 1,000 or less and bounced back up. Icing conditions and strong winds have probably created some new issues.” So have trees giving way under the weight of the ice, he said.
“The weather’s our main obstacle right now,” he said. “We gain a little bit and a little bit is taken back. We’re working around the clock with our resources to try and get everybody’s power back on. We are working as safely and as quickly as we can to restore power to everyone.”
On Sunday night, Bonnette said, yet another upper level system would move into the area, bringing moderate to heavy snow.
“That snow will accumulate on already iced surfaces,” he said. “We’re expecting between four to six inches.”
Another gift from the Sunday night system would be “dangerously cold temperatures,” he said. He forecast Monday morning’s temperature in the single digits, with wind chill factors as low as negative 10 to negative 15 degrees.
Tuesday morning it will be a little colder, he said, at near or just above zero.
“This is going to cause problems, especially for those who are without power, where busted pipes are likely,” he said.
In addition to this, there’s a good chance there will be another round of accumulating ice and freezing rain coming with a mid-week system, he said, which will “only worsen any impacts” of the previous storm. The precipitation will change into snow at the end of the event, he said.
“There’s a glimmer of hope that the heaviest of that will be to the east of Temple, but we’re still assessing that,” he said.
Things should warm up late in the week and especially in the weekend, he said.
“Friday should be a good day for melting ice, with temperatures into the 40s,” he said. “Hopefully the sun comes out.”
The problem with that, he said, is that any melted ice is likely to refreeze overnight.
“It’s definitely a significant and historic winter event unfolding across the region,” he said.
In checking for the lowest recorded temperature for the Temple-Belton area, he found a negative 2 degrees on December 23 and 24, 1989.
Killeen ISD has cancelled all classes and is closing all district buildings Monday and Tuesday.
“We will be closely monitoring the weather and future forecast,” said Taina Maya, KISD spokesman in a Sunday afternoon email.
UPDATE: The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor announced Monday classes would be online only.