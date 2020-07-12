As pallbearers carried Uncle Ike’s casket off to the cemetery 70 years ago, they packed his hair-clippers and his fiddle. He would need both in the Great Beyond, they insisted.
Isaac Newton “Uncle Ike” Cox (1858-1950) was born in the Bell County community of Pleasant Hill, a short distance from Killeen. All that’s left is a cemetery and a State Historical Marker. Up until the last three weeks of his life when illness felled him, he was the state’s oldest active barber for 67 years at that time. Not content with just one job, he adopted a second career as a sought-after fiddler, especially for square dances and funerals.
Uncle Ike’s life was linked by a hair’s-breadth to the county’s history; he was born less than a decade after it was carved out of Milam County.
Temple and Killeen share their beginnings. In 1881 the Gulf, Colorado & Santa Fe Railway, planning to extend its tracks from its new town called “Temple” westward toward the resort area of Lampasas.
Temple was situated at a key intersection of two major rail lines, and the line through what would become Killeen was just that – a stop on the line. By 1882, the newly created burg had about 40 residents when the first train passed through. Many residents, lured by new opportunities, moved from surrounding farm communities like Pleasant Hill.
Uncle Ike said he taught himself barbering as a boy on his family farm. Pretty soon, he became adept at pleasing shaggy farmers with just the right cuts. Sensing greater opportunities in the new railroad town, he moved to Killeen in 1883, just six months after it was established. He opened up a barber shop in 1883. He had no license, no training, no permission and no health inspection — just a chair and clippers.
At first, maybe his move seemed a mistake. Like Temple, Killeen in the late 1800s had a rough reputation. The tiny upstart town had just six frame houses and three saloons. “Of all Bell County towns, Killeen was probably the most ‘frontierish’ with the most saloons, gamblers and shooting scrapes per capita,” according to “Bell County Revisited,” a 1976 pictorial history published by the Temple Jaycees.
Two doors down from Cox’s shop were drinking emporiums noted for dispensing more mayhem than whiskey. In a 1950 interview, he described as he kept snipping away at a customer’s locks as bullets pinged outside on the street. He could handle flyaway strands and ricocheting bullets.
By 1884 Killeen had grown to a population of about 350. It also had five general stores, two gristmills, two cotton gins, two saloons, a lumberyard, a blacksmith shop and a hotel. Killeen expanded into an important shipping point for the cotton, wool, and grain brought in from nearby farms and ranches.
All that business also lured hirsute farmers into town. Customer traffic was brisk from the start, Cox recalled. Farmers who came to town “were agog at the barbering business. It was new to them,” he said. The more goods shipped out from Killeen’s freight warehouses meant more shaggy-haired farmers looking for trims and shaves.
Uncle Ike became the most respected man in town with a loyal cadre of once-shaggy men. Even pistol-packing saloon customers laid aside their feuds when they sat in Uncle Ike’s ornamental brocaded chair. In turn, the barber was loyal to his regulars. Whenever customers were under the weather, he would go to their sickbeds to provide barbering. Then, he would act offended when they offered to pay him.
Even as Killeen grew to bustling 1,300 residents by 1914, Ike’s shop was the go-to place for a haircut and — well, of course — some town gossip and political ruminations.
In the early days, barbers customarily worked seven days a week until “blue laws” restricted Sunday commerce. The Temple Times in 1886 recommended that “everybody should get shaved Saturday evening and take a rest Sunday and allow the poor tired barbers to do the same.” Booming Temple by 1896 had three barbers; Killeen had Uncle Ike. “Blue laws” didn’t bother him.
After cutting hair all week, Uncle Ike would tote his fiddle to the nearest community square dance where he would entertain dancers with favorites like “Cotton-Eyed Joe,” “Sally Goodin,” “Old Dan Tucker” and “Arkansas Traveler.” Families frequently asked him to play at a loved one’s funeral because those familiar tunes were acts of comfort by a man who knew them well.
Barbering was one of those essential personal services that the state was slow to license or regulate. Not until 1929 did the first licensing and regulation of barbering begin, requiring health certificates, licensing of shops and following sanitation guidelines. By then, Texas had more than 10,000 barbers who served a mostly male clientele. Uncle Ike remained Killeen’s premier trimmer of bushy pates.
Uncle Ike had worked since 1883 without permission or certificate from the state. By 1930, he moved his shears, stock of jewel-toned tonics and his century-old barber chair to his living room. His faithful customers followed.
By then, his family urged him to take it easy since he was 73.
“I’d go crazy as a bat,” he replied, while another customer climbed in his chair. He was Texas’ oldest and proudest barber. Nothing could stop him, even when his beloved wife, Mary Elizabeth, died in 1944. Work helped ease his loss.
When he died six years later, the family insisted that his fiddle and hair clippers would remain by his side into eternity. Certainly, the angels could benefit from a little trim and “Cotton-Eyed Joe.”
After all, Uncle Ike “had a life full of sunshine,” said his daughter, Mabel Cox Shepard (1894-1981).