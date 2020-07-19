Anyone that has visited West Temple in the past few years will have been able to see that it is growing — very fast.
This quick-paced growth of both homes and new businesses is especially true east of State Highway 317, where many homes have been popping up over the last year. This growth has caused the city of Temple to heavily invest in many road projects in the area, some of which are still going on.
Marty Janczak, governmental affairs director for the Temple Area Builders Association, said the growth in West Temple, near where it borders with Belton, will probably be full of homes within the next 10 years.
“In the next few years, you probably will see the two cities fill both sides of the (Leon) River just because that is where all the available land is,” Janczak said. “That is where people want to live. And the builders (are building) the types of houses people want.”
Temple officials have said that since April the number of new housing starts in the city have fallen compared to the same months in previous years. Housing starts declined in both April and May, with April seeing a drop of 22.73 percent and May seeing a fall of 24.69 percent, according to the city of Temple.
Temple Planning Director Brian Chandler told the Telegram that the drop was expected, but he is still optimistic about the future number of housing starts this year.
“Despite a 22.73 and 24.69 percent reduction in April and May, respectively, from the previous year, I am still cautiously optimistic about our overall construction activity in Temple since the beginning of the pandemic,” Chandler said. “Considering that fiscal year 2019 represented our largest number of housing starts by far, I would have expected some drop off during the pandemic.”
Land availability
Janczak said one of the key reasons the area has seen such explosive growth is the historic availability of land.
The demand for homes in West Temple right now is booming, with some homes even being sold before they are completed, Janczak said.
Once builders get the roads in subdivisions done, home building quickly follows.
City officials said the housing stock in the city would only be able to sustain about 2½ months worth of demand if no new homes were built.
“My builders are telling me that they are all very busy,” Janczak said. “So those developments, before they even get houses in them, they may have been planned out for over two years. Once they get the roads in, here come the builders.”
New neighborhoods and residential streets now occupy what was once farmland near Charter Oak Elementary School in the Belton Independent School District.
Road projects
To accommodate the increasing number of residents, the city has worked on extensions to some roads in the area. These projects include the recently completed Hogan Road, and the expansion of Poison Oak Road that is planned for next spring after the acquisition of some needed properties.
Janczak said these two road projects, along with the work being done on the city’s West Outer Loop project, will help the newly built neighborhoods connect to the rest of the city.
Heather Bates, Temple’s marketing and communications director, said Hogan Road was widened so it could better perform its role as a collector road. The city is currently working with private developers to extend the road east to connect with Old Waco Road — a part of the West Outer Loop.
Bates said the Poison Oak Road project, which the city is acquiring land for the right of way, will see the road widened, extended and realigned.
“Realignment is necessary to meet arterial criteria, and will improve safety by eliminating a couple of sharp right-angle turns,” Bates said. “Extension to the east will achieve connectivity with the Outer Loop. The city is acquiring (right of way land) and expects to be able to bid the construction project in the spring.”