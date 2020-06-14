Charity, justice, brotherly love and fidelity were given as qualities symbolized by the American Flag in a Flag Day ceremony at Elks Lodge No. 138 on Sunday afternoon.
In the opening prayer, Chaplain Kenny Barfield gave thanks “that through all our history as a nation, it has been an ensign of freedom, liberty and opportunity.”
Travis Smith, lodge director, introduced Silas Thornton, lodge trustee, who gave a history of the 9 flags that have flown over the U.S., from the Pine Tree Flag of 1607 to the 50 Star Flag of today. As Thornton named each banner, Randy Gandara, Flag Day coordinator, held up a replica.
One of the earlier flags, called the Grand Union Flag, had in the upper corner the combined crosses of St. George and St. Andrew, Thornton said. Seeking a more appropriate banner, the U.S. Congress on June 14, 1777, kept the 13 stripes but added 13 stars on a blue field. It is generally believed, he said, that Betsy Ross made the first such flag.
“This starry banner was first flown at Fort Stanwix, called Fort Schuyler at that time, near the city of Rome, N.Y., on Aug. 3, 1777, and was under fire three days later at the battle of Oriskany, Aug. 6, 1777, during a British and Indian attack,” Thornton said.
Since 1818, there have been no changes to the flag design, he said, except that 28 new stars were added by July 4, 1912, making the total 48. On July 4, 1959, a star was added for Alaska. A year later, Hawaii added the 50th star.
Smith called for everyone to salute the flag and led the assembly in singing “God Bless America.”
“Our flag is at once a history, a declaration and a prophecy,” Smith said. “It represents the American nation as it was at its birth. It speaks for what it is today, and it holds the opportunity for the future to add other stars to the glorious constellation.”
Billy Brian, a lodge member, gave the response.
“In the days when people of the old world groveled in abject homage to the heresy of ‘the divine right of kings,’ a new constellation appeared in the western skies, the Stars and Stripes, symbolizing the divine right of all to life, liberty, happiness and peace under endowment by their creator,” Brian said.
“This is the heritage of the people of the United States,” he said. “It has been repurchased by each succeeding generation and must be re-won again, again and again until the end of time, lest it too shall pass like the ancient empires of Greece and Rome.”
“What is the meaning of the flag of the United States?” he said. “There can never be a definitive answer to that question. There are people in this world who see it as a symbol of imperialism. Others see it as a destiny of the people.”
He closed by quoting President Woodrow Wilson: “This flag, which we honor and under which we serve, is the emblem of our unity, our power, our thought and shape of this nation. It has no other character than that which we give it from generation to generation. The choices are ours.”