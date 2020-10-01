Thornton Elementary has proven it is bigger and better.
The renovated Temple Independent School District campus — which reopened its doors in 2017 — was recently recognized by the Texas Association of School Administrators and the Texas Association of School Boards in the annual Exhibit of School Architecture.
“We want to be the best education service provider we can be, and Thornton Elementary is just another example,” Superintendent Bobby Ott said. “We believe in what we’re doing and we believe what we do is competitive on a state-level stage.”
This year Stantec-designed Thornton Elementary was awarded two “Stars of Distinction” for demonstrating excellence in value and sustainability. The facility was funded by Temple ISD’s 2015 bond issue.
“We earned two distinctions, so I’m very proud of Thornton Elementary,” Ott said. “That campus is twice the size of almost every elementary school in TISD, but the utility costs are a fraction of many of them.”
Plans for Thornton Elementary initially began in 2015, and drew its ideas from other energy-efficient campuses in the region. Its original building dated back to the 1950s.
“We drew on those ideas and we developed plans for this facility that really highlighted several things from a sustainability and efficiency concept,” Kent Boyd, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of finance and operations, said.
Boyd detailed how the facility features a considerable amount of natural light, solar panels, a windmill, a cistern, and geothermal heating and cooling — a system that relies on wells underneath the campus’ property.
“It was a little more expensive to install a geothermal system but there is a (future) payoff,” he said. “We originally determined that our electric bill would break even in 10 years, but after our first year of operation we realized we were saving at a faster pace.”
Temple ISD now expects that payoff to come two to three years sooner.
Although the solar panels and windmill don’t provide Thornton Elementary a sizable amount of energy, Boyd emphasized the instructional element it provides students with.
“Those are actually included for instructional purposes ... Mainly to help students learn about wind power, solar power and any other alternative uses of energy in the environment,” he said.
That instructional element is a favorite among many, and Boyd believes it is what truly makes Thornton Elementary a special facility.
“(The campus) allows students to observe just how much energy can be generated by these means,” he said. “And the water harvesting apparatus teaches kids about the collection of water coming off the roof from rain and condensation. I think it makes it a fun environment, and hopefully a school where students want to be.”