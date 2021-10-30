BELTON — The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Crusaders football game with the Belhaven Blazers on Saturday afternoon had a Halloween twist.
Children entering the stadium received a small map showing the location of 10 trick-or-treat stations, and found the time to make the rounds.
“They were thrilled because they got lots of candy,” said Nicholas Jones, accompanied by his wife, Jennifer, and their daughters, Kate, 9, and Claire, 6.
Dylan Keville, associate director of Crusader Stadium, said the children were very excited about the Halloween innovation.
“We’ve had a lot show up in costume,” he said.
Danny and Sarah Hernandez brought their two sons, Phillip, 5, and Matthew, 3. Matthew was dressed as a shark and Phillip as a colossal squid.
“They got some Hershey bars, some Skittles,” their dad said. “We might see what else is going on in the area later on this evening.”
Rylan and Cassidy, 9-year-old twins of Robert and Brandy Abrego, were having fun, their dad said.
“We’re just going around while we’re watching the game,” he said.
Later they planned to visit the Lake Pointe community pool, he said.
At one of the stations, Lester Sombrito, an exercise and sports science professor at UMHB, said the trick-or-treat event was connected to the university’s sports marketing class and its event management class. His department will hold an on-campus event Nov. 13.
“We’re trying to get people to participate, volunteers or otherwise,” he said.
Leading up to halftime, about 50 costumed children lined up before parading across the football field.
Tori Penn, UMHB assistant sports information director, said Edward Jones provided the prize for the costume contest winner — a Sonic gift card.
Sarah Harborth, UMHB sports information director, said the halftime parade and contest was a first for the university.
Jude Sutton, 9, of Temple, dressed as an astronaut, was named the contest winner. His parents are Jeff and Jen Sutton, and his grandparents are Jeff and Karen Savage.
“Because it’s what I’ll be when I grow up,” Jude said of his costume choice.
“I didn’t even know it was a contest,” his mother said. “He loves NASA. We went this summer in Houston. He was excited to be an astronaut.”