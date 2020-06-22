Motorcyclists rumbled into downtown Temple Monday evening to bring attention to a serious veterans issue
More than a dozen motorcycles clogged parking spaces on the northern side of First Street as members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association Chapter 23-10 ended their monthly #22aday Awareness Ride at Fire Base Brewing Company Monday.
The ride, held on the 22nd of each month, is in an effort to bring awareness of the 22 veterans that take their lives each day.
Bethany “Shedevil” Diaz, the state spokeswoman for the group, said the group wanted to come out to the brewery for this event to help support local veteran owned businesses.
“We have been doing this ride on the 22nd of the month, no matter where it falls, for going on two years now,” Diaz said. “We try to go to veteran-owned businesses and show local support to our communities. With COVID shutting down (businesses), and a lot of businesses not being able to open and operate, we want to make sure we support our local businesses.”
Food for the roughly two dozen bikers was provided by a veteran-owned food truck, Camo Hippie Chowhall, with food like wings and tacos.
Local resident Jason Duckworth, a retired chaplain, said he came out with his wife and some friends to support the event’s cause because of a friend and his wife who lost their son to suicide and weren’t able to attend.
Duckworth said many people aren’t aware of the challenges that veterans face, especially when they suffer from post traumatic stress disorder. Duckworth said he worries about this son, who is in the military.
“I have a son that is active duty military and (this) is a concern of mine today,” Duckworth said. “Anybody that is calling attention to the loss that we are experiencing in this country that is silent, I am all for it.”