Bibliophiles, mark your calendar for an upcoming used book sale in Temple.
The Friends of the Temple Public Library have announced the dates for the 2022 Mid-Winter Used Book Sale, which features used books, audio books, VHS tapes, compact discs and DVDs for sale. Most items will be priced at $1 to $2 each.
The sale will be March 2-5 at the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple.
Hours for the sale will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 2; from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. March 3-4; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 5.
A preview for group members will be held 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. March 1. Memberships will be available at the sale.
Teachers will receive a 20% discount with ID every day except the final day of the sale.
Donations for the sale are underway, the group said in a news release.
For more information, contact the Temple Public Library at 254-298-5556 or visit www.friendsofthetemplepubliclibrary.org.