A Chicago diversity consultant responded to what she called the Temple community’s “loud, scared voices” after the city yanked a proposed diversity study contract in favor of an in-house solution following some opposition.
Brynne Hovde, a partner in the Nova Collective, said the company and its work have been misrepresented by local opponents. At a meeting at Trinity Church last week, some labeled the firm a “Satanic cult” because its diversity consulting, including LGBTQ issues.
“At Nova, we all came into this work through different paths. But all of us have felt called to this work, in one way or another, as our small piece of making the world a better place and uplifting the voices that are so often silenced,” Hovde said in a letter to the Telegram. “We regret that we aren’t able to live into that purpose in this instance.”
“Our hearts are broken … not because of a contract, a survey, or a client — there will always be more of those — but because of the message that so many community members in Temple have received: The loud, scared voices of a few will dictate the needs of the many.”
Sixteen people, including members of Concerned Christian Citizens, spoke in opposition to Nova at the July 21 City Council meeting. Others questioned the need for an outside group in letters to the editor.
Joe Goodson, president of Concerned Christian Citizens, previously told the Telegram, “We are not trying to prevent a drag queen show in Temple, we are trying to prevent any organization who flaunts drag queenage from being invited into our city as ‘advisers’ on policy.”
Nova’s website and Facebook posts included items such as blasting the U.S. Supreme Court decision reversing the Roe v. Wade abortion case, recognizing multiple gender identities, “make this the month to get intersectional,” and advocating transsexual bathroom use.
Hovde said Nova Collective’s team “is primarily comprised of people of deep faith — many of them specifically Christian or Abrahamic faiths.”
“To a person, they have denounced what has happened in Temple, ostensibly in the name of God, over the past several months,” Hovde said. “Many of us have children. As you all love your children, we love our own. Fiercely. Desperately. With our whole hearts. Several of our team members live in Texas, Alabama, and South Carolina.”
On Friday, the city decided to scrap a $112,000 proposal to hire Nova Collective to study diversity needs in Temple in favor of city staffers conducting the study.
In a letter to Temple residents, Mayor Tim Davis and City Manager Brynn Myers said community feedback on the matter prompted the change.
“We have listened to the feedback from the community regarding the proposal,” the letter said. “We believe that the same goal can be accomplished by our own city staff and community members and that retaining the services of an outside consultant will not be needed. As such, the city of Temple will not move forward with the proposed contract.”
Community members opposed to Nova Collective claimed the study and any subsequent training would focus on drag queens or sexual identity and lead to indoctrination of children.
“We understand the sensitivity across the community as it pertains to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. It is important to us that we listen and learn from all of the unique voices and perspectives of the Temple community,” the letter said.
The study was proposed after the city created the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission in 2020 following the officer-involved shooting of Michael Dean, a black resident killed by then-officer Carmen DeCruz.
The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission, which was scheduled to vote on a recommendation regarding the Nova Collective contract, canceled its meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday following the city’s decision.
A “prayer and worship service” is planned for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the City Hall parking lot, 2 N. Main St. “Praying for our leaders to protect our children!” a flyer said.
Myers said the city will conduct a survey of Temple employees and look at existing practices to help the city determine if there are any unintended barriers to various diverse groups in Temple.
“As Council and staff refined the work of the new commission, the City Council asked staff to focus the city’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts on only the internal operations of the city in its delivery of municipal services,” the city manager and mayor’s letter said. “Staff’s initial recommendation to contract with the Nova Collective was intended to assist the city with developing an internal DEI effort. The city has received a broad array of community feedback regarding the contractor, its social media content, and the proposed contract price.”
Hovde said opposition claims against Nova Collective were not true and defamatory.
“To put a finer point on it, your defamations (and truly, legally, they are defamations) are untrue,” she said in her letter. “Your fear is unfounded.”
“You fear change, but you must know that God is Change,” Hovde said. “And God is Love. No amount of pitchforks can stand in the way of that. All of the hate and fear that has been espoused during this process only produces one reaction for us: profound sadness. We have compassion for those of you who truly believe the words you say. We hear the fear in your voices and we can read your version of the truth in your words. We are so sorry you are so afraid. We are so sorry you are pushing away the pain. It breaks our hearts to see you so broken.”
Hovde urged supporters of diversity issues to remain strong.
“Most importantly — to the allies, to the marginalized, and most lovingly to the LGBTQ+ community in Temple, Tx: We love you more than they can ever hate you. You are the beloved children of the God of your understanding. Never doubt that,” she said. “We will continue to hold out hope that one day your community will hold space for you, will embrace you, and will love you for your whole selves. Until such time, please take care of yourselves and each other.”