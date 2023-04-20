BELTON — Tissues were passed all around the 426th Courtroom at the Bell County Justice Center on Thursday, as Bell County prosecutors reviewed text message and call logs to and from Michael Swearingin’s cellphone.
Capital murder suspect Cedric Marks, a former mixed martial arts fighter, was arrested for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend, Jenna Scott, and her friend, Swearingin, at a Killeen residence on Jan. 3, 2019, and has remained in custody at the Bell County Jail since then with bonds that total more than $2 million.
“One of the things that you provided to police was the opportunity for them to basically capture your text messages,” Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza told Karen Foster, who was in a growing relationship with Swearingin at the time of the homicides.
These conversations were admitted into evidence a day prior as State’s Exhibit 219 and show concerns as the two friends were missing.
“What’s going on? I’ve been trying to get in touch with you for hours and you’re not picking up or responding,” Foster said in a Jan. 3, 2019, text message to Swearingin.
It was not until 2:44 a.m. on Jan. 4, 2019, when she received a reply.
“On a different platform I received a message from Michael saying that he had gotten talked into going into Austin,” Foster said. “I asked him if he went with a girl, because at the time that was the only logical reason I could come up with. The response I got was, ‘No … Well, I mean, my friend Jenna, but she’s not really a ‘girl.’”
She noted how she didn’t think much about the response at the time.
“It wasn’t until the following day that I went back and I reread, and that’s when I was like, that response is strange because I mean I knew of Jenna for a year by this point,” Foster said. “What was strange to me was that ‘My friend Jenna.’ He wouldn’t have said that. He would’ve just said ‘I was with Jenna,’ because I knew who she was.”
Other friends and family, who shared similar concerns, were desperately trying to locate him.
“Michael, please contact me or someone at least,” Foster said in a Jan. 4, 2019, text message to Swearingin. “I’m here with your family and your friends. We are all worried sick to death. I am begging you to please reach out when you see this. We are all a wreck.”
With a continued lack of communication with Swearingin or Scott, she emphasized how they began to suspect the worst.
“He was supposedly with his friend Jenna, who’s like a sister to him,” Foster said in a Jan. 5, 2019, text message. “She’s missing as well. She has a super psychotic ex who’s been stalking and harassing her for months. Michael’s testified against him in court. He is very dangerous and we think he did something to them.”
Although Marks, representing himself in court, repeatedly objected to her testimony, calling it hearsay, 426th District Court Judge Steve Duskie overruled the motion as the conversations read were taken from an exhibit already submitted into evidence.
Marks then challenged Foster’s memory during his cross examination.
“Mr. Swearingin never told you that he actually feared me, did he?” he asked Foster. “Mr. Swearingin never told you that he feared for his life from me, did he? Mr. Swearingin never told you that I knew where he lived, did he? Mr. Swearingin never said he looked out the window and saw me passing by his house before, did he?
Her answer to each question was ‘No.’
Following Foster’s testimony, Duskie dismissed the court for lunch for more than two hours to allow Marks ample time to review hours-long security footage that the Texas Rangers obtained from the Full Circle Bar in Austin — an area where Swearingin’s car was located unlocked.
Bell County prosecutors plan to present clips pulled from that footage.
“I haven’t seen what happens before or after these clips,” Marks told Duskie. “These clips are edited to be smaller, so I would like to be able to look at the entire thing to know what happens before and after.”
The trial will resume at 9 a.m. Friday morning in the 426th Courtroom at the Bell County Justice Center in Belton.
The state is seeking the death penalty in the case.