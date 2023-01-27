The 2023 Day for Women — in its 19th year — will give busy women a day of relaxation today.
“We will have anything you can imagine women would enjoy doing,” Lauren Ballard, advertising and event coordinator, said.
The event, presented by the Temple Daily Telegram and Tex Appeal magazine, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
The annual event normally draws around 500 people and includes different activities throughout the day.
Dr. Patricia Jane Sulak will be the event’s guest speaker and will discuss several important topics throughout the day.
A certified doctor of obstetrics and gynecology, Sulak is a graduate of the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. She currently serves as a professor with Baylor, Scott & White Texas A&M School of Medicine. The keynote luncheon address will be “Got Stress? Finding Peace and Joy in the Storms of Life.”
“She’ll be speaking about how we seem to be living in a more stressful time and how we can overcome that stress,” Ballard said. “She’ll also talk about aging and how to slow it (the aging process) down, as well as about the difficulty involving change.”
Day for Women will feature more than 45 vendors with anything and everything one could imagine — makeup, boutiques, non-profits, shows and demonstrations. There will be several door prizes given throughout the day, as well as a grand prize, which Ballard said is normally valued at approximately $500.
Sponsors include Baylor, Scott & White as the title sponsor, Precious Memories gift shop and Jack Hilliard Distributing Company.
Tickets are $10 for general admission, which includes access to all the vendors and presentations. A $30 ticket includes general admission and a luncheon featuring the guest speaker.
Luncheon tickets are limited to the first 350 people.
Tickets will be on sale at the door and at www.centraltexastickets.com.