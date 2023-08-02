Lexus Chappell

Lexus Chappell, 23, of Temple, remained in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday, charged with harassment of a public servant, a third-degree felony; and two misdemeanors: public intoxication and resisting arrest. Her bonds totaled $17,500, jail records show.

A Temple woman faces a felony charge after she allegedly slapped, spit and kicked at officers during her public intoxication arrest.

