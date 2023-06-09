Convicted capital murder Cedric Marks has been sentenced to death, a jury decided Friday.
Marks was convicted in the slayings of Temple residents Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin.
A day earlier, Marks asked a Bell County jury to sentence him to death because his actions led to their killings although he denied any direct involvement in the murders.
Marks, 48, a former mixed martial arts fighter, said a death sentence would be appropriate since he claimed he has terminal colon cancer, although prosecutors pointed out he missed a medical appointment early last month. Marks later said he tested “positive” for cancer, but has not been treated beyond that.
“I have not told the truth,” Marks, who is representing himself in the death penalty case, said during his testimony in the 426th District Court on Thursday. “I am a liar…. I feel absolutely responsible for the deaths of Jenna Scott and Michael Swearingin.”
As he said earlier in the trial, Marks claimed co-defendant Maya Maxwell killed the two friends in a jealous rage although she was pregnant with Marks’ child at the time.
This story is developing.