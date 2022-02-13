BELTON — Closures on Interstates 35 and 14 are planned tonight as a traffic switch work for a freeway widening project continues.
The Texas Department of Transportation will shut down all westbound I-14 main lanes as part of the project, agency spokesman Jake Smith said in a news release.
At 7 p.m. today, crews will close all I-14 westbound main lanes from Central Avenue on I-35 in Belton to just past Stillhouse Hollow Dam Road/FM 1670 on I-14.
Several ramps will be closed, including the southbound exit ramps 293A and 293B, and the entrance ramp from Central Avenue to I-35 southbound. The northbound exit ramp 293B also will be closed.
Southbound I-35 traffic will need to detour to Loop 121 to access I-14, Smith. Northbound I-35 traffic also will need to use the Loop 121 exit to access I-14.
Traffic will remain on the I-14 westbound frontage road until the entrance ramp after FM 1670, Smith said.
In addition, the Stillhouse Hollow Dam Road/FM 1670 intersection as it runs under I-14 will be fully closed.
The closures will end at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, Smith said.
TxDOT encourages motorists to watch their speed, avoid distractions and pay attention in work zones.