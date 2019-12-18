BELTON — A Killeen man was indicted for capital murder in connection with the death of a 2-year-old girl in Temple.
Jadin Nunez, 25, was indicted Wednesday for capital murder of a person younger than 10.
Nunez allegedly killed Shannah Mcalpine by “striking and strangling her on or about the head, face and body,” the indictment said.
Shannah was just two days away from celebrating her third birthday on Sept. 24, an arrest affidavit indicated.
Temple Police officer was sent Sept. 22 to a home in the 800 block of South 11th Street for an unresponsive child report. Shannah was found on a bedroom floor.
Shannah was reportedly covered with bruises and wasn’t breathing. She hadn’t been breathing for a while, an investigative report said.
Ashley Mcalpine, Shannah’s mother, on Sept. 21 reportedly saw Nunez hit Shannah three times in the stomach. After that, Shannah’s stomach hurt and she was breathing abnormally. Mcalpine called 911 at 2:49 a.m.
Shannah was pronounced dead at 3:31 a.m.
The autopsy, attended by a Temple Police detective, showed the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the abdomen, and it was homicide, the affidavit said.
Mcalpine said she knew her children were beaten by Nunez, but said he wouldn’t stop.
A 3-year-old girl, Shannah’s sister, was beaten because she had her shoes on the wrong feet, a Child Protective Services report said. Nunez hit her in the face, picked her up and held her in the air, hit her three times in the stomach and dropped her to the floor.
Shannah didn’t put her shoes on fast enough, so Nunez allegedly punched her in the stomach with his fist. He also choked her with both hands, even after she turned blue. The mother said she tried to stop him, but she couldn’t.
At least three of the four children in the home were physically abused by Nunez, the CPS report said. Others living in the home were two girls, ages 2 months and 3 years, and a 6-year-old boy. The father of the 2-month-old was Nunez.
An emergency order was obtained to remove the remaining children from the home.
The arrest warrant for Nunez was issued Sept. 23 by Bell County Justice of the Peace Ted Duffield.
The U.S. Marshal Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Waco Division, helped the Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and the Violent Crimes Enforcement Squad catch Nunez.
He was found in Killeen at the corner of State Highway 195 and Chaparral Road.
Nunez was in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday, held on bonds that totaled $1,030,000.
He has previous convictions for debit card abuse and substance abuse, as well as some misdemeanors. He was sentenced in December 2016 to three years deferred adjudication probation for debit card abuse — which was later revoked. Nunez was then sentenced to two years in state jail plus four years probation.