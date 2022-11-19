BELTON — With the theme “That they may all be one,” the Austin Roman Catholic Diocese celebrated its 75th anniversary Saturday morning at the Bell County Expo Center.
About 1,500 people gathered in the Garth Arena for the program, which began with a festival Mass led by the Rev. Joe S. Vasquez, bishop of Austin. He proclaimed a year of celebration throughout the diocese from Nov. 19, 2022, until Nov. 18, 2023.
The Rev. Dave Pivonka, president of Franciscan University of Steubenville, spoke on “The Mystical Body of Christ” and Ron Oliveira, former Austin news anchor, was emcee. The Dave Moore Band performed praise music. The Diocesan Choir sang several numbers. Omar Castro and Dona Medlock were lectors. There were opportunities for the congregation to verbally respond and most of the program was given in alternate segments of English and Spanish.
In his speech, Pivonka said the Diocese of Austin has strived faithfully to carry out the great commission of Matthew 28:18-20. Some of its earlier members were from Mexico and Spain, he said.
“Now, today, our diocese is rich in diversity,” he said. “You brothers and sisters continue to enrich the diocese. The Holy Spirit continues to bring people together.”
When Jesus said to go and make disciples, it was a command, Pivonka said.
“Throughout its history, the church of Austin has baptized thousands of children,” he said. “Children have received Catholic education.”
The words of Jesus give us hope, he said. And from then until now, he said, the church has celebrated the gift of the Eucharist, which speaks of the saving death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.
This sacrifice of self-giving love, he said, saved “all of us” and all of humanity.
“We become a communion of people living in Christ,” he said. “Centuries ago, St. John wrote about the Eucharist,” he said. “We are his very body.”
“For what are we transformed,” he asked. “For what purpose? Our minds and hearts are opened to those around us. We are sent into the world to feed the hungry … we are sent to become the presence of Christ in the world.”
Years ago, Pivonka said, he visited the Gaza strip, which is principally inhabited by Muslims. On their flight to Egypt with the Christ child, he said, Mary and Joseph would have traveled through the Gaza strip. That led Mother Teresa to start Sisters of Charity there.
During his visit, Pivonka celebrated a Mass with the sisters in their home for orphans and elderly women who were mentally or physically afflicted.
He was moved by how the sisters cared for them, he said. They called each one by name.
“These sisters go forth every day to care for others … with the utmost respect for the individual,” he said.
“My prayer is that through the Eucharist we may become ever more one in Christ,” he said. “Christ is truly alive in the Diocese of Austin.”
In his proclamation on the year of thanksgiving for the 700,000-member diocese, Vasquez thanked God “for the ministry of the hundreds of priests who, in these decades, have labored by proclaiming the gospel of Jesus Christ to the people of Central Texas and dispensing the sacraments of grace, mindful of the deacons, religious, and lay faithful who have worked tirelessly to fulfill their vocations and build up the kingdom of God.”