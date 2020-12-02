A Temple woman faces three criminal charges, including driving while intoxicated with child passengers, after Temple Police arrested her Friday.
Jamie Gatson, 32, was released on bond from the Bell County Jail, records show.
Temple officers responded to a call at about 12:43 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of East Avenue H and South Terrance Street. They were told the suspect drove a Chevrolet Tahoe that officers later saw pass them in the 2700 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, police spokesman Cody Weems said.
“Officers followed the vehicle to the CEFCO gas station at 22514 SE HK Dodgen Loop where the driver of the vehicle, a tan 2004 Chevy Tahoe, confronted officers,” Weems said. “The subject was uncooperative with officers but did advise she had a handgun under the driver’s side floor mat and that she was a License to Carry holder.”
Gatson “continued to act belligerent and combative so officers detained the subject,” Weems said.
Officers saw three children in the vehicle during the incident.
Gatson was then arrested for aggravated assault. She was also charged with driving while intoxicated with child passengers and unlawful carrying of a firearm by a license holder, Weems said.
Burglary report
A Temple woman reported that her home in the 1400 block of Paseo Del Oro was broken into Nov. 25.
The victim told an officer that someone entered her home and took several items, including a firearm, a tool bag and a doorbell camera.
The case is active, Weems said.