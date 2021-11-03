Bell County saw delays in reporting for some of its races Tuesday night following backlogs of ballots and mistakes by poll workers.
Unofficial results for the races held on Election Day were not released until about 10 p.m. after problems at the county’s election department and one voting location. The delays caused more than 1,000 ballots to be added to some races, changing the predicted results.
County spokesman James Stafford said results from the county’s 41 polling locations came in as two big waves Tuesday instead of the normal five to ten sites at a time.
“The first wave came in between 7:30 and 8 p.m., and it was so large as to almost overwhelm the staff of the Elections Department,” Stafford said. “Staff worked hard to check all the paperwork and materials for each site to get them processed. The second wave came in between 8:45 and 9:30 p.m. and put a similar strain on Elections Department staff.”
County officials said polling data takes so long to come in due to various election laws, with those laws also requiring votes needing to be submitted in person instead of digitally.
Once a polling location closes, Stafford said election judges take about 10 minutes to shut down ballot tabulator machines. He said this process can take up to an hour depending on how many votes were cast from each machine.
Election judges also need to fill out and file various pieces of paperwork that are required, and make sure all site materials are cleaned up and returned.
After the judges are finished at the sites, Stafford said, they can then bring their materials to the county’s Election Department in Belton. Once the ballots arrive, they are processed through security and uploaded into the system.
During this process on Tuesday, Stafford said, one of the election judges left some of the needed paperwork at their site.
This mistake, Stafford said, required an election department staff member to go to the site, get it unlocked and retrieve the paperwork before ballots could be processed.
Despite the mistakes, Interim Elections Administrator Matthew Dutton said he is confident in the security of the election’s results.
“The Texas Secretary of State also has us do partial, random recounts manually,” Dutton said, “And every time we have done that, they have always matched.”
The Bell County Commissioners Court is expected to canvas the voting results during their meeting on Monday, Nov. 15.