After being banned for having their service animals at the Temple Mall on Aug. 17, two Bell County residents are taking legal action against the facility’s ownership group.
“My friend, Isabella Carruth, and I were harassed … by Temple Mall security because we utilize service dogs to mitigate our disabilities,” Audrey Godley, a Temple resident, said. “They called the police on us even though we explained to them that the dogs were our personal service dogs trained to assist us.”
Although the first responding officer from the Temple Police Department informed Temple Mall security they could not remove the pair for having their service animals on the property, tensions did not ease between the involved parties.
“For the next four hours, mall security — at the direction of mall management — tried everything they could to get me and Isabella removed from the mall,” Godley said. “Finally, they had us banned from the mall for creating a disturbance, when in all actuality, they were the ones who created a disturbance by harassing us.”
Temple Mall management did not answer the Telegram’s calls for comment by press time Friday.
Both Carruth and Godley repeatedly referenced excerpts from the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and Texas Disability Law.
“A clear policy permitting service animals can help ensure that staff are aware of their obligation to allow access to customers using service animals,” according to the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Department of Justice. “Under the ADA’s revised regulations, the definition of ‘service animal’ is limited to a dog that is individually trained to do work or perform tasks for an individual with a disability.”
Texas Disability Law outlines similar protections.
“Texas law requires public facilities and common transportation carriers to admit a person with a disability accompanied by a service dog for assistance, and also to admit a trainer of service dogs accompanied by a dog for training purposes,” according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office.
Denying access to disabled guests for the presence of their service animal can carry a criminal penalty in Texas.
“Offenses are punishable by fines of not more than $300 and 30 hours of community service,” according to Abbott’s office.
Despite wanting to resolve this issue outside of court, the pair have yet to speak with Temple Mall’s management.
“After a month of trying to get in contact with mall management … we hired an attorney to send a demand letter,” Godley said. “Mall management ignored that as well.”
Carruth told the Telegram the only logical step for them moving forward was to initiate legal action under Rule 202 — a petition that requests the court’s authorization for the taking of depositions.
Godley noted how their experience is among the countless incidents that minority populations around the world encounter.
“We are labeled the problem when we stand up for our rights,” she said. “These kinds of situations happen to service dog handlers and people with disabilities all the time, and we are sick and tired of it. We demand justice and accountability.”
A video of the encounter, which has some explicit language, is available online at bit.ly/3AM0eAe.