Bill and Kay Kirkland’s Christmas light collection started out small more than 50 years ago.
“We’ve been gradually doing this all of those years,” Bill said.
It’s grown so large that Bill had to build a 25-by-30-foot building to store the lights on their property near Little River-Academy.
“Once we built our home out there 31 years ago, we had the room to expand everything,” Bill said. “We have a little over an acre, an acre and a half of lights. We’ve got signs and we’ve got animations and stuff, Christmas trees everywhere, snowmen — all kinds of stuff.”
The Kirklands’ festive display is not just for themselves or their family. The couple, who have been married 54 years, wants people to come to their home, 8431 State Highway 95 in Temple, and drive through their display.
“We just love to share with the public. It’s just neat for us. We like for everyone to enjoy it,” Bill said. “We have a circle drive, and they’re welcome to drive through the drive, if they would like to, all the way up to the house and everything.”
The couple has more than 50 lighted decorations on their property.
“I know we have an excessive 20 trees and then we probably have 10 or 12 snowmen,” Bill said. “We even have pigs.”
Four pigs decked out with Santa hats are near the entrance of the Kirkland home. They mean a lot to Kay.
“The best part are the pigs,” Kay said, her voice filled with excitement.
“My wife’s maiden name is Ham,” Bill added. “She collects pigs.”
It takes about three weeks to set up the display, they said.
The Kirklands, retired accountants who are 74, turn their lights on around 5:45 p.m. every day and keep them lit until 10 p.m. They plan to have them running all night Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
It’s hard to miss their home.
“I often say it looks like the aurora borealis when you’re coming down that way,” Bill said. “It’s just something we really enjoy sharing. That’s our whole thing about it: Just sharing with the public.”
The lights have drawn their share of onlookers over the years.
“A lot of people stop to take pictures,” Bill said.
People have even stopped the Kirklands while they are out doing errands to talk about their Christmas decorations.
“That always makes us feel like we’re touching someone, and that’s the whole thing,” Bill said, explaining their annual tradition brings a little extra cheer into the world.
Bill and Kay Kirkland love sharing their Christmas spirit with the community. It’s even more important this year as everyone continues to be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We think if we can just put a little bit of brightness in their lives and hope in their lives and joy in their lives, then we feel like we have done our duty,” Bill said.
The couple has been affected by the coronavirus crisis. They won’t be able to spend Christmas with their two children, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren because they are all scattered across the northern United States.
Their family may not be able to come home this year, but the Kirklands had a professional photographer take photos of their light display so they can use the pictures as Christmas cards.
Don’t expect to see the big jolly old elf, Santa Claus, though.
“We don’t do Santa Claus. We’re a little bit more religious based,” Bill said. “We just feel like if people can get a good feeling out of that, then it makes us feel good.”