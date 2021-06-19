BELTON — George Harrison, formerly of Belton, spoke on black history and the importance of June- teenth on Saturday at the Bell County Museum.
The pastor of First Baptist Church NBC in Waco for 34 years, Harrison is the former director of cultural affairs for the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Baylor University. He has filled key roles for both the city of Waco and Waco ISD.
He gave a brief history of the Juneteenth holiday, shared portions of the Harriet Tubman story, talked about hair styles and presented a long list of black inventors.
On Sept. 22, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln issued a preliminary proclamation saying the slaves in America would be forever free. But after the conclusion of the Civil War, it was Gen. Gordon Granger who arrived in Galveston with 2,000 troops on June 19, 1865, and announced that all slaves were free.
People gathered in Reedy Chapel AME Church in Galveston to celebrate. Harrison showed photos of people marching joyously through the streets.
Harrison then read a long list of states that already had joined Texas in celebrating June 19 as a special holiday of freedom before it became a national holiday this week.
He said Harriet Tubman was born as a slave between 1820 and 1825, one of nine children. In 1849 she managed to escape to the North, but returned to help free 300 slaves via the underground railroad — “a system of people that helped people escape.”
Harriet married a free black man named John Tubman, who Harrison said later turned her in to the authorities. In spite of that, she became the “first female black slave secret agent,” he said. She disguised herself as an old man and spied for the Union Army during the Civil War.
In a “Did You Know?” segment, Harrison showed slides of corn row hair styles and said the slaves used them in their escape plans. Some of the corn row styles indicated routes to take to the north and freedom, he said. The slaves also stored money and seeds in their hair. And he used a slide presentation to show a wide variety of corn row and other hair styles used by various African tribes.
Harrison showed a photo of his older brother, Roscoe Harrison Jr., when Roscoe was 12. He reminded everyone that Roscoe was the first black radio announcer on KTEM, a Temple AM radio station. Among his brother’s many achievements, he said, Roscoe integrated the old Carnegie Public Library in Belton. As a lad, Roscoe persuaded Lena Armstrong (who directed the Belton library for 50 years) to give him a library card.
“She told him not to tell anybody about the card,” George Harrison said. “He told everybody.”
George Harrison then read a long list of black inventors and their inventions. These included the air conditioner, the hairbrush, a biscuit cutter, clothes dryer, fire extinguisher, elevator, gas mask, fountain pen and golf tee.
Harrison referred to a book by David Shipler, “The Working Poor,” and quoted him as saying: “The word is mightier than the sword.”
“This meant that violence never has achieved anything,” Harrison said.
And he quoted William Wilberforce: “Never take the freedom you have for granted.”
He quoted Eleanor Roosevelt, Mahatma Ghandi and Nelson Mandela, and ended with the words of Martin Luther King Jr.: “Free at last. Free at last. Thank God almighty, we are free at last!”