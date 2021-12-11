BELTON — Ahead of primary and local elections early next year, Bell County residents soon may find themselves in new voting precincts.
To accommodate the county’s growing population, and new state electoral boundaries, the Bell County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the creation of 14 new voting precincts. The new precincts will bring the county’s existing 49 to a total of 63 once correctly labeled by the county’s elections administrator.
Gunnar Seaquist, a partner with Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP, said his firm had to abide by various election laws when helping the county to redraw the precinct lines.
Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP was hired by the county, Temple, Temple Independent School District and Killeen to help the entities redistrict as is required every 10 years.
“Primarily what we are here looking for is that we don’t have any more than 5,000 non-suspense registered voters in any particular precinct,” Seaquist said, referring to voters who have their correct address on file with the county. “And the other thing, that is particularly pertinent in Bell County, is that we are making sure that those precincts are not split by certain other boundary lines as set by state law.”
Seaquist said the district lines that needed to be considered included those for the Commissioners Court, Justice of the Peace precincts, legislative or congressional boundaries, state senate or house and the state board of education.
Electoral precincts are usually created to divide voting areas, with each having their own voting location on Election Day. This is less applicable in Bell County where residents can vote at any polling place regardless of where they live.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said the new districts would require the local Republican and Democratic parties to put forward additional precinct chairs, a position that has been difficult to fill in recent years.
County officials said that out of the 14 new districts that were created, 13 are located east of Interstate 35.
While the county does approve the new election precinct map, Seaquist said his firm did consult with their other clients to better fit the precincts to their City Council districts. He said this was especially true in Killeen where the city worked hard to tweak the lines.
In addition to creating new voting precincts, Seaquist and the consulting firm fixed some district lines that would have created unneeded precincts.
“We have gone through and rebalanced and redrawn some of those election precincts to meet the requirements,” Seaquist said. “In doing that we found up to nine places where those intersecting boundaries, either with the way the state drew its lines or incongruities from the previous JP and (other) precinct lines, where some small cleanups can be made that don’t involve moving any population but will avoid creating any empty precincts under the statutory requirements.”
One of these empty precincts that would have been created was located on a small portion of State Highway 317 in northwest Temple near where it intersects with Airport Road/State Highway 36. The new precinct would have only included a portion of roadway and no homes.
Fixing many of these mistakes involved moving some precinct lines across a road or a waterway.
During Monday’s meeting, commissioners also considered three changes to the proposed voter precincts put forward by U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock.
The proposed changes included two areas in West Bell County and one in Temple, each aimed to better group nearby neighborhoods together. Commissioners approved two of the three changes, with one being denied due to it conflicting with nearby Commissioners Court lines.
Blackburn said the county, with the high rate of growth it has seen in recent years, could update its voting precincts more often.
“There is something in state law that allows us, in fact suggests to us, that we relook at these boundary lines more than just once every decade, which has been the practice,” Blackburn said. “So, that if we do see population growths occurring and numbers changing and fluctuating, we can make those changes before the next Census.”
With the new lines approved, the county Elections Department has until the end of the month to complete the labeling of the new precincts.
Seaquist said the other entities currently working on their redistricting process, such as Temple, are currently on track to complete their redistricting by their January deadlines.