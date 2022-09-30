The Belton City Council recently approved $637,040 in capital equipment replacement funding for the purchase of additional police and fire vehicles.
“In the last year, we have noticed a massive reduction in the amount of police vehicles available for purchase,” Belton Police Chief Gene Ellis said in a staff report. “Dealerships have reduced the amount of stock on hand, and the production times have doubled. One manufacturer has not allowed any fleet orders and another restricted the placement of orders to one week earlier this month.”
This shortage, he emphasized, has forced his law enforcement agency to be “strategically opportunistic” when searching for new equipment as it has four vehicles scheduled for replacement in fiscal year 2023.
“By purchasing three Ford Explorers and one Dodge Durango, we will be able to better maintain a readiness state for these important public safety tools,” Ellis said. “All four vehicles are ready for immediate delivery. However, a purchase order will not be issued until on or after Oct. 1, corresponding with the new fiscal year 2023 budget.”
Although the Ford Explorer police utility vehicles are priced at $39,691 each through the Austin-based BuyBoard Purchasing Cooperative while the Dodge Durango police utility vehicle is priced at $40,850, additional equipment will need to be installed before they are dispatched into the community.
CAP Upfitters of Belton will equip the Ford Explorer police utility vehicles with emergency equipment for $57,900 and will equip the Dodge Durango police utility vehicle with emergency equipment and agency-supplied equipment — which will include cameras, radars, radios, stop sticks and data transfer routers at an additional cost of $57,754 — for $17,193, according to the city of Belton.
“All four new patrol vehicles to the fleet will be all-wheel drive, which proved critical during winter weather events,” Ellis said.
The Belton Fire Department, meanwhile, will replace its 2009 Ford F550 brush truck, a vehicle with approximately 25,000 miles on its odometer, with a brand-new model custom built by Skeeter.
It is expected to cost $239,534 and will require an additional $30,000 in up-fitting and equipment, according to the city of Belton.
“It is expected to take 17 to 18 months to complete,” Belton Fire Chief Jon Fontenot said.
Last August, the Belton Fire Department added a 2022 Pierce Enforcer, which will serve the community as Engine 1, to its fleet for approximately $800,000 after a 1999 International Fire Truck had aged out of service.
“The guys are going to be driving the latest of the latest, which is a great morale booster,” Fontenot said.