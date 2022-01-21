BELTON — Maj. Gen. Eldon “Al” Joersz, a retired U.S. Air Force pilot, began cultivating a fascination and love for aviation when he was a teenager.
“I was about a 14- or 15-year-old kid when they had built a base about 100 miles north of us (in North Dakota),” he said. “They had brought in bombers and tankers, and they had F-102 Interceptors at the time.”
Although Joersz was unaware of the pilots’ responsibilities during their flight training, he was mesmerized by their flight patterns.
“They would fly around and run practices … and I looked up one day and said, ‘I want to do that,’” he said. “So it became kind of an unspoken dream. But it was my dream … and it affected what I did in school, where I went to college and what I did in ROTC.”
Joersz was flying combat missions just 10 years later.
“I didn’t realize it at the time … but my dream was fulfilled in a very short period of time,” he said.
During his career with the Air Force, Joersz logged more than 450 combat hours in an F-104 Thunderchief during the Vietnam War, and held several positions, including instructor for the T-38 Talon and SR-71, according to a news release.
Joersz — whose awards include the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit and the Defense Meritorious Service Medal — also commanded the 1st Strategic Reconnaissance Squadron and two wings: the 410th Bomb Wing at Sawyer Air Force Base in Michigan and the 4th Wing at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in North Carolina.
But on Friday, Joersz recounted how his Air Force career led him to setting an air speed record of 2,193 mph when he piloted an SR-71A Blackbird 61-7958 with Lt. Col. George T. Morgan, Jr. on July 28, 1976, at the Beale Air Force Base in California.
Joersz, who retired from the military in 1997 after 31 years of service, was a luncheon guest of the Central Texas chapter of the Military Officers Association of America.
“The SR-71 was a very, very complex airplane … and I was one of the guys who had an opportunity to fly the airplane and go fast,” Joersz said. “It was (Federal Aviation Administration)-approved, so I had to apply for a sporting license in order to do it.”
His flight took off with a full fuel tank.
“FAA was monitoring everything … and we had to do a 25-kilometer course twice at the same altitude as the first time,” he said. “Then they averaged them.”
That flight — which reached mach 3.2 — broke the previous record set by Daniel Andre and Robert L. Stephens of 2,070 mph.
Although Parker Meyer, a Belton resident, was impressed by the SR-71’s capabilities, he was more intrigued by the history leading up to the aircraft’s inception.
“It was fascinating because I don’t have a background in flying or anything like that. I’d probably be the one to barf on the plane,” he told the Telegram. “I found it really enlightening and great how he explored the background (of military aviation) in the ‘50s, and how we evolved to the SR-71.”