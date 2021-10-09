In observance of Columbus Day, all federal offices, Bell County offices and some local government offices, including Temple, will be closed Monday.

The Belton Independent School District will have a student holiday Monday although it is a staff professional development day.

Temple

City of Temple offices will be closed Monday. Essential services, such as police and fire, will continue as normal, and solid waste services will run on a regular schedule. Business will resume Tuesday.

Belton

City of Belton offices will be open Monday and services will be available. Solid waste collection will run on a regular schedule.

Killeen

City offices will be open Monday and services will be available, including recreation services, libraries and the animal shelter.

Copperas Cove

All city offices will be closed Monday, including the Solid Waste Transfer Station.

Harker Heights

City offices will be open Monday and services will be available, including recreation services, libraries and the animal shelter.

Fort Hood

Fort Hood soldiers will have the holiday off.