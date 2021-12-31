Friday was a good day for pole vaulter Addison Kleinke, 14, who broke the national record for her age group twice.
Kleinke, who is from Eugene, Ore., was in Belton at the Bell County Expo Center as part of the annual Texas Expo Explosion pole vaulting competition.
The 13th annual competition, which features competitors of various ages, sees contestants from all over the country and world in attendance. This year the competition has almost 400 athletes competing to fling themselves high into the air.
Organizer Jack Chapman, owner of Texas Elite Pole Vaulting in Killeen, said the competition this year has been amazing, especially with it being a national-level event.
“The talent level at the national level is the best it has ever been,” Chapman said. “These youths that are attending this Amateur Athletic Union-sanctioned event have really challenged the bars.”
This is the second year in a row that Kleinke has won first place at the Belton competition, having taken first place for Intermediate Girls Group 1. She said she enjoys competing in the event and is happy she is able to see friends from around the country.
Kleinke, who took first place in girl’s division for her age, said the 13-foot-high vault is now both her official and person best record.
Only minutes before setting the new record, Kleinke had broke the national record with a vault of 12 feet 6 inches. She said she had vaulted this height multiple times prior in practice but never before in a competition.
In August, before turning 14, Kleinke set a new championship record at the Junior Olympic Championships in Jacksonville, Fla.
“I am really, really proud,” Kleinke said. “I worked really hard at home because I hit a kind of a plateau in my training. So we ramped it up and we were doing a whole bunch of training, so I think it really paid off.”
The two-day competition will continue 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at the Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.