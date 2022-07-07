Temple firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at the Chili’s Restaurant at 3810 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple, a news release said.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the north side of the restaurant, the release said. They immediately assured that all patrons and staff had evacuated the structure.
“Firefighters attacked the fire, quickly bringing it under control and containing the fire damage to the north wall and roof area of the structure. The smoke and water damage was also noted in the bar and kitchen area of the building,” the release said.
No patrons or fire personnel were injured.
Temple Fire & Rescue responded with eight units. The call was dispatched at 4:24 p.m. and the first Temple fire unit arrived at 4:28 p.m. The fire was reported under control at 4:50 p.m. Temple Fire Department Investigators and crews are still on scene conducting salvage and overhaul operations. Temple Fire investigators ruled the cause of the fire as the improper discarding of smoking materials.
Temple Police assisted with traffic control and Temple EMS assisted with monitoring the people and firefighters on the scene.
The Bell County Public Health District was contacted to inspect the restaurant prior to reopening.