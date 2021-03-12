Temple Police are handling increased reports of stolen vehicles.
At least 11 calls for stolen vehicles or vehicle burglaries were reported to the police department since late February, spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
A KCEN-TV worker reported Feb. 22 that his company work vehicle, a white 2013 Hyundai Accent Hatchback, was last seen on Feb. 21 in the 4100 block of West Adams Avenue. He told police that the keys and wallet were left in his personal vehicle, which had been ransacked. The stolen vehicle was recovered, although there is no word on a suspect in the case.
A man reported on Feb. 22 that his 1986 Honda Rebel motorcycle was stolen from the 4100 block of West Adams Avenue. Police determined a few days later that the motorcycle was recovered.
Another stolen motorcycle was also reported on Feb. 22. The victim told police that he last saw his 2004 black Honda sport bike the day before at the Village at Meadowbend Apartments, 1638 Case Road. Police determined there was insufficient evident in the case.
A woman reported that her vehicle was taken Feb. 24 at the Circle K store at 101 W. Ave. H. She told officers she was hanging out two men when she went to the store to get gasoline. When the victim entered the store, saw both men leave in the 2016 Toyota Corolla. The vehicle and the two men were located by the Katy Police Department on Feb. 25. The case was cleared by exception and referred to the other agency, Arreguin said.
On Feb. 26, a man reported that a known woman borrowed his red Ford F150 truck in November 2020 and never returned it. The man said he made attempts to reach the woman, but had not been able to contact or locate her. The case is active.
A woman who said she left her keys and purse inside her unlocked grey Nissan Sentra reported the vehicle missing on Feb. 27. The incident occurred in the 1200 block of South 23rd Street. After an investigation it was determined there was insufficient evidence required to complete a criminal investigation, Arreguin said.
A man reported Feb. 28 that his company’s 2016 Ford F150 was taken while he visited a friend at Wildflower Apartments, 902 S. 35th St, about noon. The man said his vehicle, which belongs to Palladio Industries, was left unlocked with the keys and a laptop inside. He learned the vehicle was missing when he returned at 7 p.m.
A man reported Feb. 28 that someone attempted to steal his unlocked 2002 Chevrolet Silverado in the 1400 block of West Avenue A. The bottom portion of the steering column was removed and a set of wire pliers was found on the floorboard.
On March 1, a man reported to police that the Chevy Tahoe GMC Terrain he dropped off at Wes Auto Clinic located at 103 N. 43rd Street on Feb. 10 was missing from the business. The victim was told by his insurance company that his vehicle had been involved in a crash in an H-E-B parking lot on Feb. 18. This case is active, Arreguin said.
A woman called police on March 1 when she noticed her 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor was missing from the 3300 block of Forest Trail as she planned to take her child to school. She found the vehicle in the intersection of Forest Trail and Oakdale Drive. She told police her husband accidentally left the key in the ignition.
A woman called police on March 1 when her 2016 Chevrolet Equinox was missing from the Bell Tower Apartments, 3506 S. Fifth St. The woman told police she may have dropped her keys in the parking lot shortly after she got home.