Protesters walk during an NAACP march regarding the death of Michael Dean from Temple City Hall to Temple Police Headquarters on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Michael Miller/Telegram

 Michael Miller

Dozens of Temple-area residents are preparing to spend their Thursday evening at Temple City Hall to protest the acquittal of former Temple Police Officer Carmen DeCruz — a Killeen resident indicted by a Bell County Grand jury in 2020 for fatally shooting Temple resident Michael Dean during a traffic stop.

