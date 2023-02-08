Dozens of Temple-area residents are preparing to spend their Thursday evening at Temple City Hall to protest the acquittal of former Temple Police Officer Carmen DeCruz — a Killeen resident indicted by a Bell County Grand jury in 2020 for fatally shooting Temple resident Michael Dean during a traffic stop.
Community to protest DeCruz acquittal Thursday at City Hall
TDT Joel Valley
