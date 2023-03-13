UMHB nursing camp

Avery Stricklin checks the temperature of Izzy Gutierrez during the 2018 Explore Cru Nursing Summer Camp. Both women said the camp solidified their decisions to pursue nursing at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor. They graduate from UMHB’s Scott & White School of Nursing this year, and Izzy has a job waiting at Baylor Scott & White McLane’s Children’s Medical Center n Temple. Avery is seeking a nursing position in the Houston area.

 Courtesy photo

High school juniors and seniors from Texas and beyond will be at the University Mary Hardin-Baylor this summer to experience nursing school, college life and Crusader pride.