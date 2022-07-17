After a few teasing showers last week, Bell County has moved from little hope to no hope as far as rainfall is concerned.
“Unfortunately it’s not looking like it’s going to rain,” Juan Hernandez, meteorologist with the Fort Worth office of the National Weather Service, said Sunday. “We’re looking at a dry forecast, it looks like, for the next seven days.”
All current weather systems are moving across the northern U.S.-Canadian border, Hernandez said. There is a high pressure system affecting the Texas region, he said, deflecting any chances of rain.
“And we’ll continue to see the high pressure system through the next seven days at least,” he said.
La Nina conditions are still contributing to the heat and lack of precipitation, he said.
“La Nina usually brings drier-than-normal and warmer-than-normal conditions, and that’s exactly what we’re experiencing here,” he said.
Hernandez said La Nina has to do with the water temperature along the equator. The water temperatures there are below normal on the eastern side of the Pacific Ocean, he said, which affects the weather in the U.S.
Hernandez pegged Sunday’s temperature at 102 degrees. Through Thursday, he said, the daily high would run 101 to 104 degrees.
“There’s no indication that we’re going to see a break in the heat any time soon,” he said.
Record June
Bell County recorded its driest June on record over the past 128 years, at 2.1 inches below normal, the U.S. Drought Monitor said in its weekly report Thursday. This has been the county’s driest year, at 8.36 inches below normal, over the same period of January through June.
Meanwhile, water levels at Bell County’s two reservoirs keep dropping.
Lake Belton was 82.7% full Sunday, down a percentage point since the same time last week, according to state water data reports. The lake was at 587.43 feet above sea level, compared to a normal of 594 feet above sea level.
The level of Stillhouse Hollow Lake has dropped a similar amount over the past week, now at 82.5% full. Stillhouse was at 615.30 feet above sea level, compared to a normal of 622 feet above sea level, according to U.S. Corps of Army Engineers data.
Both lakes were 100% full a year ago.