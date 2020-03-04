Milam County voters decided to keep two incumbents in office as the county released unofficial results from Tuesday’s election.
District/county attorney
Incumbent Bill Torrey beat his opponent, Lonnie E. Gosch, in the Republican district attorney race with 2271 votes, 55.7 percent, to Gosch’s 1806 votes, 44.3 percent.
Sheriff
Incumbent Chris White beat his two competitors, H.L. Vaughan and Craig Wise, in the Republican sheriff’s race with 2,575 votes, or 62.3 percent of the vote. Vaughan, who was in third place, rose to second place with 790 votes, 19.1 percent, followed by Wise with 763 votes, 18.4 percent.
County Commissioner, Precinct 1
The Republican County Commissioner Precinct 1 race between Henry “Hub” Hubnik, Richard “Opey” Watkins and Ricky McCall will go to a runoff between Hubnick and Watkins. Hubnick led with 577 votes, 48.9 percent, followed by Watkins with 456 votes, 38.6 percent, with McCall trailing with 147 votes, 12.4 percent.
County Commissioner, Precinct 3
Arthur Neal defeated his two competitors, Charles E. Truitt and Frank Summers Jr., in the Republican County Commissioner Precinct 3 race with 743 votes, 59.1 percent. Summers came in second place with 407 votes, 32.3 percent, trailed by Truitt with 107 votes, 8.5 percent.
Constable, Precinct 1
James Pratt won the Republican constable precinct 1 race with 767 votes, or 68.8 percent. Pratt beat out opponent, Pat Guffey, who got 347 votes, or 31.1 percent.