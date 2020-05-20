SALADO — A hometown parade planned for Saturday will celebrate the Class of 2020.
Salado High School seniors will celebrate their graduation with a parade starting at 10 a.m. at the campus, 1880 Williams Road.
The parade will go from Salado High to West Village, loop around the football field other campuses, back up West Village to the high school.
The event, which includes participation by the American Legion Post 55 and the Salado Fire Department, is organized by the parents of seniors, according to Michael Novotny, the superintendent of Salado Independent School District.
The Salado High School graduation will be at 7:30 p.m. on June 13 at Crusader Stadium in Belton.
Temple ISD
Temple’s graduation will be held in-person at 7:30 p.m. June 12 at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor’s Crusader Stadium in Belton.
Belton ISD
Belton High School and Belton New Tech @ Waskow seniors will graduate in a personalized outdoor ceremony June 18 at Tiger Field.
Gatesville ISD
Gatesville High will host its graduation at the Last Drive-in Picture Show drive-in movie theater in Gatesville. The event will be at 8:30 p.m. May 21 and all of the students will be “screen receiving” their diplomas.
Jarrell ISD
Jarrell High seniors are set for an in-person graduation ceremony next week at Cougar Field, 1100 FM 487 in Jarrell.
The graduation — scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on May 29 — will not be open to the public, Jennifer Bailey, Jarrell ISD’s director of HR and communications, said in a news release.
“Students are limited to four guests and everyone (including) guests and students must wear a mask,” Bailey said.
Temple College
The Temple College commencement ceremony originally scheduled for May 9 was moved to Saturday, Aug. 29. The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.
CTC
The Central Texas College canceled its May 8 graduation and re-scheduled it Dec. 10.
Texas A&M-Central Texas
Spring commencement ceremonies were canceled at Texas A&M-Central Texas and rescheduled for Aug. 7, and will include spring and summer graduates.
UMHB
The University of Mary Hardin Baylor’s May commencement ceremony will be postponed until Dec. 11, according to UMHB President Randy O’Rear.
FME News Service contributed to this report.