BELTON — Eleven Belton ISD students have been awarded state honors in their fine arts activities.
The recognitions awarded in choir, band, orchestra and dance come from the Texas Music Educators Association and Texas Dance Educators Association.
• Belton High School seniors Sarah Millington, Jordan Pilgrim, Daniel Holcomb, Jackson Reasoner and Ashland Reyes earned a spot in the TMEA All-State Choir.
• BHS senior Ethan Rasmussen and Belton New Tech @ Waskow junior Sam Fothergill and sophomore Jacob Wiley were selected for the TMEA 6A All-State Band.
• Jackson Belobrajdic, a BHS senior, was selected as a violinist in the All-State Orchestra.
• BHS senior Maggie Hodnick and LBHS junior Kaylee Rivera were recently named All-State dancers by TDEA.
The choir, band and orchestra students will join other All-State musicians in February to perform concerts during the TMEA Clinic/Convention held in San Antonio. The All-State dancers performed at the TDEA Convention Jan. 5-8 in Houston.
“I am so proud of the commitment and perseverance they model for the rest of our district and congratulate them on their amazing success,” Superintendent Matt Smith said in a news release.