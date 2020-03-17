One in a series on Sunshine Week.
BELTON — The Bell County Sheriff’s Department has complied with most Telegram public information requests, even though some of the provided documents and information didn’t shine the best light on the law enforcement agency.
The booking photo of a 17-year-old Temple suspect was denied by Bell County Sheriff’s Department, and the department requested a Texas Attorney General ruling. It was released to the Telegram a month later after the attorney general ruled there was no legal reason to withhold it.
That wasn’t the first time an inmate’s photo was denied by Bell County Sheriff’s Department, but Bell County was granted the right to withhold the photo of a juvenile charged as an adult with murder in a November 2018 case.
This week, the Telegram is writing a series of articles for Sunshine Week, which focuses on open records and transparency in government.
The department garnered media attention after it withheld information and records in connection with a 2016 deputy-involved shooting in Harker Heights. Lyle Blanchard, 59, was shot and killed that day, although he was unarmed and had no weapons.
The shooting was first referred to as a shootout. Blanchard was shot four times.
The report and dash-cam footage was released more than two months after a public information request was submitted by FME News Service for the evidence. The evidence showed eight shots were fired at Blanchard by Cpl. Shane Geers.
A Bell County grand jury declined to indict the deputy on any criminal charges, and the case was dismissed in September 2019.
Jail video
A Bell County Jail inmate was the subject of another Telegram request, and the documents and video received highlighted an inmate’s jail beating that led to multiple charges against two former jailers.
Because of the March 14, 2019, beating, Jvareus Aquer Pratt, now 24, had injuries to his face, ear, shoulder, arm, wrists, torso, knee and back.
The video showed Pratt was handcuffed with his hands behind his back while he was moved to a different cell. At that point, a deputy allegedly kicked Pratt in the head and then struck him in the head and neck with a closed fist, according to a civil lawsuit filed by Pratt.
Kelvin Miller and Terrance Gardner, both of Killeen, were arrested after a Texas Ranger investigation.
Pratt has been in the Bell County Jail since Feb. 27, 2019, charged with injury to a child/elderly/disabled person with the intent of bodily injury and assault of a family or household member with previous convictions. His bonds remained Friday at $200,000.
A sting brings clarity, trust
The Sheriff’s Department gave local media representatives, including a Telegram reporter, the opportunity to observe a sex trafficking sting operation and witness what law enforcement officers and others face on Bell County streets and behind closed doors.
The representatives were included in two meetings before the August operation, but were held to secrecy.
The opportunity to see and learn what happened from beginning to end helped make the media representatives aware of the reality of human sex trafficking and what goes into fighting it. The Telegram published a series of stories on the sting.
The deputies, Temple Police Department and other participating agencies were able to get some insight and understanding into how the media works, too.