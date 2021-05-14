LITTLE RIVER-ACADEMY — A Spring Fling ‘21 walk-a-thon and fundraiser will be held Saturday to raise money toward repaving the R.W. White Walking Trail.
The walk-a-thon will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the walking trail.
Registration for the event is $5 per person. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. Saturday in the Academy High School parking lot across from City Hall. Parking will be available in the high school parking lot.
Prizes will be awarded to the top team of four or top individuals that raise the most money toward the project.
Raffle tickets for various prizes will be sold throughout the day for $10 each. Prizes include a Big Green Egg grill/smoker, a Stihl brand string trimmer donated by United Ag and Turf, soft drink coupons from CEFCO Convenience Stores, a $50 gift card from Dollar General, and a gift certificate from Emporium Spice.