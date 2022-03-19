The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will present a Pecan Field Day on Tuesday for pecan producers.
The free event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Schwegmann Pecan Orchard, 3530 Interstate 35 in Georgetown.
Preregistration is required at https://tx.ag/WillPecanFD22. Lunch is provided, and attendees should bring a lawn chair.
The program will offer two Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units for participants with a private applicator license .
“Now is the time of year when pecan growers are busy preparing for their next crop,” said Kate Whitney, AgriLife Extension horticulturist for Williamson County. “This program will provide current and future pecan producers with timely information they can then apply to their operations.”
Topics and presenters will include:
- Terminal Leaf Dieback and Pecan Scab, Young-ki Jo, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension specialist in the Department of Plant Pathology and Microbiology, Bryan-College Station
- Pest Management in Pecan Orchards, Monte Nesbitt, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension specialist, Bryan-College Station.
- Pecan Grafting Demonstration, Nesbitt.
For more information, contact Kate Whitney at the AgriLife Extension office for Williamson County at 512-943-3300 or klwhitney@ag.tamu. edu.