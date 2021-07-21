Three residents were displaced Wednesday morning after an unattended candle ignited a fire at the Ariza Temple Apartments, officials said.
The incident occurred at about 3:27 a.m. at the complex at 2012 S. 31 St.
Two adults and a child were displaced by the fire, which was extinguished by the unit’s sprinkler system before Temple Fire & Rescue arrived, police spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said.
Other apartment units received some water damage from the sprinkler system.
Temple Fire & Rescue determined the fire was accidental and caused by an unattended candle.
The department reminds people using candles to keep them within sight, away from combustible materials and out of reach of children.
“Fortunately, this situation did not result in further harm to anyone inside the home,” Temple Fire & Rescue spokesman Santos Soto said.
The agency responded with six apparatus and 16 personnel. Temple Police and Temple EMS were also on scene.