BELTON — Although it would have been appropriate for a cold and windy Saturday morning, hot apple cider was not on tap at the Water Street Farmers Market in downtown Belton.
Not much else was available either, as only one vendor showed up — Red Bird Vineyard, operated by Betty and Preston Reichert of Temple.
About 20 vendors usually bring their goods to the market at 200 Water Street, which opens 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday, Betty Reichert said.
“We will be here today until 10,” she said. “When it’s nice, we are here until noonish.”
On this particular Saturday, the Reicherts set up merely by opening the trunk of their vehicle. One woman came early and bought two dozen eggs.
“She had texted me during the week,” Betty said. “I have a list of people who have given me permission to text them. She’s a regular.
“I probably text 20 or so people to tell them we’re here,” Betty said. “Some of them reserve eggs early.”
One person had notified her that they weren’t coming, she said.
“I haven’t heard from anyone else, which doesn’t surprise me, but the sun’s coming out,” she said.
The Reicherts make the farmers market every Saturday, she said, weather permitting.
“Other vendors are here also,” she said. “I love that about this market, because we have developed a family-like relationship with the vendors in this market.”
Years ago, she said, Preston began to propagate mustang grapes.
“And so we have a vineyard,” she said. “It’s small but it produces wonderful grapes.”
Preston has made wine, she said.
“When we realized all the hoops you have to jump through to have a winery, we decided to make grape jelly. We make the traditional mustang grape jelly and a version with 50% less sugar.”
They also make jelly out of mustang grape wine. Beyond that, they bring fresh eggs their chickens have laid. And Preston has a line of barbecue sauce.
Another customer, Gloria Holle of Belton, came to the farmers market and bought two dozen eggs.
“They have the most fabulous eggs,” she said. “They’re so big and fresh. A lot of them are brown. They also have blue and green eggs.
“A friend told me about Red Bird Vineyard last year during ‘Snowvid,’” Holle said, referring to the 5½-inch snowfall of Jan. 10, 2021. “We had a hard time getting stuff.”
She’s been coming to the farmers market ever since, she said.
“These are wonderful people,” she said of the Reicherts. “They are so nice and sweet, like you’ve known them all your life.”
Betty Reichert said they would “keep on keeping on” as long as they were able.
“My husband is aging, and this keeps him going,” she said. “He has a purpose to get up in the morning. He has to feed and water the chickens. It’s therapy for him.”