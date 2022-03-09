A Temple man suspected in a shooting that left four people injured in September was out on bond when he was arrested Friday for his alleged participation in one of two gang-related shootings in Temple last week.
Ja’Mountae Brazell, 21, was arrested on a charge of evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.
Temple spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said no other arrests had been made in the case.
“Investigators are actively working to determine if the shootings are related to gang activity,” she said. “At this time, it does appear that several of the recent shootings are gang-related. There are other suspects that are being investigated in this active investigation.”
Crime in Temple is 18% lower than last year, with no homicides reported for the year, Nowlin said. However, gang-related crimes have risen.
“With the recent shootings that are believed to be gang-related, it does indicate a rise in their criminal activity,” she said. “Charges can be enhanced when groups are engaging in organized crime under Texas law. Investigators work with the district attorney’s office to determine if enhancements are appropriate.”
According to an arrest affidavit filed on March 3 by Temple Police, officers were investigating a shooting on the 1000 block of South 31st Street and a shooting on the 1200 block of South 26th Street. A man was shot at the 31st Street shooting, and a 15-year-old was shot at the 26th Street shooting. Nowlin said both individuals were released from Baylor Scott & White-Temple and are in stable condition
“In the (31st Street) shooting, an associate of a known criminal gang was shot,” the affidavit said. “In the second shooting, an associate of a rival criminal street gang was shot. I know the two criminal street gangs … to be currently feuding.”
As the investigation progressed, officers noted on the affidavit that Brazell was identified as one of the alleged shooters for the 31st Street incident and learned that he drove a 2001 Silver Lexus with a distinct dent in the left rear bumper.
The car was seen on the 800 block of North 12th Street and was followed by police to attempt a traffic stop, the affidavit said.
“The vehicle disregarded the emergency lights and evaded until a dead end,” the affidavit said. “The driver, wearing a reddish-orange shirt and dark pants, exited the vehicle and evaded on foot into a cemetery.”
Brazell was located in the area and was arrested.
Brazell’s history
Bell County court records show Brazell posted a $100,000 bond Nov. 16, 2021, on an aggravated assault charge pending against him from his suspected involvement in a Sept. 12, 2021, shooting where four people were injured in Temple.
The Sept. 12 incident occurred in the 900 block of South 24th Street. None of those wounded had life-threatening injuries, Nowlin said.
Police detectives believe the shooting was caused by an argument at a grocery store in the 800 block of South 30th Street earlier that day, according to an arrest affidavit.
Brazell allegedly stole a gun prior to the shooting. Video reported on the affidavit allegedly showed Brazell getting into a fight with the driver of another vehicle, and taking a .40 Smith and Wesson handgun from the other person’s car. Brazell is accused of pointing the weapon at a female trying to stop the fight.
Brazell was in custody Wednesday at the Bell County Jail in lieu of a $75,000 bond for the evading arrest charge.
Bell County Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Newell said bond amounts are set at a magistration hearing by a justice of the peace. She added the document for Brazell’s bond had not been uploaded into the court system as of press time.
Brazell graduated from Temple High School on June 6, 2020, officials with Temple Independent School District said.
Gang activity in Temple
Currently, three gangs are known to be operating in the area.
Nowlin said gangs are known to be involved with illegal narcotics sales, burglaries of vehicles and residences, assaults, and thefts.
“Three of the current known gangs in Temple are the Longway gang, Trap Money Empire (TME), and All the Money (ATM),” she said. “A new group identifying as NAWF side has been identified but is not currently documented as a gang.”
In 2016, a violent street gang who called themselves Killaz with Aggression ran rampant in Temple, prompting the creation of a task force which resulted in indictments on several members and the systematic dissolution of the gang.
“It is not known to the department that KWA is back in business,” Nowlin said. “The newly identified gangs have members that were influenced by members of KWA when that gang was operating in the area.”
Nowlin said the department has dedicated investigators working on gang violence to identify and charge any members involved in criminal activity.
“The Temple Police Department is dedicated to preventing, reducing, and solving all crime, including gang violence,” she said. “Investigators work with members of our Violent Crime Enforcement Squad and utilize their resources when necessary. A dedicated team of investigators is currently assigned to address and work on these cases. We have two officers that are assigned to federal task forces that are working in concert with our investigators.”
Shooting cases
The two March 3 shootings are still active investigations. Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.
“Any information can be vital to bring resolutions to these cases,” Nowlin said.