BELTON — The scenic Lake Belton Dam overlook — an elevated spot where motorists park to view the lake, especially at sunset — is closed as officials address traffic safety issues.
Joshua Brown, Belton Lake manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, said the overlook was recently closed after the Belton Police Department raised traffic concerns following recent collisions on the dam.
“We’ve closed that until we can address some safety issues,” he said.
Belton spokesman Paul Romer said the Belton Police Department contacted the Corps of Engineers lake office on April 21 to see about changing the exit for the overlook.
To make the area safer, police are recommending changing the exit to a right-turn only although a sign barring left-hand turns is currently in place.
“We offered to have one of our Public Works crews restripe the exit to prevent left turns,” Romer said. “The Corps was supportive of the change, and is considering the administrative steps necessary to move forward.”
Romer said the reason for the change “is because there are a lot of crashes involving cars turning left out of the overlook.”
In the past three years, Belton police recorded 43 crashes on the dam that involved 129 people.
“Given the safety concerns, the Corps closed the overlook until a decision is made about changing the way people exit that area,” Romer said.
The overlook is a popular spot for those who visit the lake. The chain-link fence at the site is filled with dozens of locks that people have attached as a sign of their love.
Steven Contreras is one of those who placed a lock on the fence to symbolize his relationship for Alisha Ward, a Whitney resident.
Whenever the couple is in Belton, they drive by their lock.
“It means something to us,” Ward told the Telegram in 2018. “He drives by that lake all the time. I just feel like I’m always on his mind. It gives me butterflies. It feels like he loves me. It seems kind of cheesy but it’s more than that.”
Belton resident Hazel Salinas posted online about the overlook.
“Love watching the sunset from there!!! Maybe they can put something up so that no one can turn left,” she said in a Facebook post. “I couldn’t imagine the overlook being closed but I do understand. Lots of accidents there.”
Traffic barricades are currently stretched across the closed overlook entrance, although the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers still listed the overlook site as fully open on its Belton Lake recreational page.