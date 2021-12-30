A $29 million construction project to widen more than three miles of Loop 121 in Belton will begin Tuesday, state transportation officials said.
The project will reconstruct and widen Loop 121 into a four-lane divided roadway from FM 439/Lake Road to just south of West Avenue O, the Texas Department of Transportation said in a news release.
A two-way left turn lane from Sparta Road to FM 439 will be added as well as sidewalks and shared-use paths.
The city of Belton said in a social media post Thursday that there are now two left-turn lanes from Lake Road to 121 near Belton High School.
“When school starts, it could be difficult to get to the front parking lot (at Belton High) and parent drop-off area from the inside lane,” the city said. “Please be courteous and cautious as people adjust to this new traffic flow.”
TxDOT said construction will improve traffic safety, congestion and local connectivity for pedestrians and bicyclists.
“Starting Tuesday, crews will begin the first phase of construction at the bridge just north of W. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue,” TxDOT said. “This phase will include the widening of the existing bridge and will have minimal impact to traffic. The first phase is scheduled to complete in late spring 2022, weather permitting.”
James Construction Group LLC is contracted to complete the 3.1-mile project.
TxDOT said it will release regular updates throughout the project, including impactful closures.
The agency encourages motorists to watch their speed, pay attention, and eliminate distractions when driving through work zones.
The Belton project is scheduled to complete in 2024.