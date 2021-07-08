Temple resident Chris Haggard is happy that Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott is giving him and other area residents a voice in directing the growth of the district’s facilities.
On Thursday evening, Haggard and approximately 100 other Temple ISD voters had the chance to review cost breakdowns and begin prioritizing future projects during the district’s second Citizen Advisory Committee meeting at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple.
“This is just an incredible feat that Dr. Ott has put together for the school district,” Haggard told the Telegram. “I know the property taxes have been in the socio-political conversations over the last year or two … so being able to be a part of the process and get a peek behind the curtain is great. When it comes time to vote for the bond, I’m going to know exactly what I’m voting for and how it’ll affect the tax rate and my property tax bill at the end of the year.”
The 48-year-old, who has two children attending Temple ISD schools, said he was happy to give his input.
“A new elementary school is going to happen regardless because of the district’s population and community growth. But we, as community members and parents, get to decide which projects we think are most important and that’s awesome,” he said. “For me, (the bond) is really about looking at the maintenance and upkeep of our existing infrastructure … so repairs, renovations, modernization, and health and safety improvements … those sorts of things.”
If Temple ISD trustees are able to approve a bond package by Aug. 16, it would call for a Nov. 2 election that would be decided through two propositions.
The first proposition — which includes spending $38.2 million on a new elementary campus, $10.5 million on middle school athletic facilities and fields, and $1.7 million on district restroom upgrades — is currently estimated to fall between $165 million to $175 million.
Meanwhile, the second proposition, for improvements to Wildcat Stadium, is estimated at $6.6 million.
Although every project was discussed and presented with a cost breakdown, Ott told participants that a few items — including the building of a new elementary school in the district’s southeast quadrant, adding $28.4 million in learning spaces to existing campuses and infrastructure replacements — are not eligible for ranking since they are deemed critical to the district’s ever-growing population.
“We have to do (those projects),” he said. “We’re not going to go out for a bond and not include that. This stuff has to be done.”
Temple resident Bruce Bates, 69, said he understands that need.
“The projected growth in this school district over the next few years is astronomical and with that growth you have to put the physical plan in place to accommodate the bodies that are going to be in the classroom, so it seems like a no brainer,” Bates said.
Ott added how every project breakdown included projected cost escalation.
“All these prices do include the current cost escalation,” Ott said. “So that means I’m not going out to ask the community for something in November and then come back two years later saying, ‘Oops, I’m sorry. We didn’t factor the escalation cost.’ We can’t do that.”
Wherever residents may stand on a potential bond package, Christine Parks, Temple ISD’s chief of communications, said a majority of area residents have repeatedly expressed their gratitude to administrators for hosting a public forum.
“You’re never going to get everybody on board with a community that’s this diverse,” Parks said. “But to have people come away feeling like they were informed and part of the process … then that’s all we can ask for.”
Parks emphasized that the district’s biggest push at the moment is to target millennial families.
“Millennial families are a harder group to connect with personally because they are so digital,” she said. “That’s the part that I think is a little bit of a challenge for us. But we’re going to make sure we’re connecting with them, because they’re the ones that will benefit the longest from a bond. They’re the ones that typically have younger children and so those are the ones that we really want to make sure are involved.”
For individuals who were unable to attend the meeting on Thursday, Ott said a recorded video presentation was made available online at bit.ly/3xwuqOX.
Ott emphasized how he hopes to have as many people — who attended the meeting in person or not — share their input through the online survey that will prioritize the proposed projects through 23 Likert scales.
The survey, which is accessible online at bit.ly/3e0NsW6, will remain open until 5 p.m. on July 20.
“We’re going to leave (the survey) open … so that we can have as many voices as possible,” Ott said. “If you’re 16 years old, you might not be old enough to vote, but you’re old enough to give us your input.”
After the survey closes, the superintendent said administrators will be able to see how the projects ranked on average.
“Then my job will be to work with the board and … look at preparing different bond packages based on that input,” he said.
Temple ISD’s last Citizen Advisory Committee — aimed to help administrators refine drafted bond packages — is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Aug. 4 at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center.
Following that meeting, Temple ISD plans to have a collective of community members present a selected bond package to the school board at a meeting in August.
“It’s going to be a diverse group of parents, former students and Temple residents … and they’re going to be the ones that actually present to the board on Aug. 16,” he said.