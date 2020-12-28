Someone attempted to bring home the bacon — then left it on a grassy area along Midway Drive.
This pork was not from a grocery store. It was from Oak Creek Park, 2304 Forest Trail. From snout to tail, it weighed about 85 pounds, was made of bronze — and was reported stolen, according to Temple officials.
The swine statue — one of three at the farm-themed park in South Temple — was taken early Sunday morning, city spokesman Cody Weems said. The Temple Police Department estimated that the pig was taken sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning.
“Fortunately, the statue was recovered undamaged,” Weems said, pointing out the stolen swine was the largest pig statue at Oak Creek Park. “It was spotted in a grassy area near a mobile home park along Midway Drive by a citizen who reported its location to the Temple Police Department.”
It is valued at an estimated $3,500, according to the city of Temple.
This is the third time a swine was stolen. A pig was pilfered in August 2017 after someone used a hacksaw to cut it from its base. The piglet was taken in January 2013 and returned a month later after Temple Police received a tip about it being in a car trunk.
“Although the statues are secured with steel posts in concrete footings, the size of the statues make them an easy target for individuals looking to either steal them or remove them as a prank,” Weems said. “City staff are working on a better way to secure them.”
Dr. Alan Jones and the Forsythe Foundation donated the animal statues in 2007.
Residents often decorate the pigs. They were decked out in shiny hats and ties to mark Christmas and even wore facial masks in May as the COVID-19 pandemic became the new normal.
“We would like to thank the citizens who initially reported the statue as stolen, as well as the citizen who found it,” Weems said. “If anyone has information in regards to who may have taken it, please contact TPD at 254-298-5500.”