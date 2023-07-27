Nikeya Sherrod Crumb

Nikeya Sherrod Crumb, 23, was indicted by a Bell County jury July 19 on a third-degree felony retaliation charge for an April incident in Belton.

A Temple man who pleaded guilty to two felony charges — including criminally negligent homicide for a fatal hit-and-run crash in 2019 — now faces a new criminal charge for threatening a Belton officer.

