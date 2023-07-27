A Temple man who pleaded guilty to two felony charges — including criminally negligent homicide for a fatal hit-and-run crash in 2019 — now faces a new criminal charge for threatening a Belton officer.
Nikeya Sherrod Crumb, 23, was indicted by a Bell County jury July 19 on a third-degree felony retaliation charge for an April incident in Belton.
On April 19, Belton police officers were dispatched to a convenience store because a man, later identified as Crumb, refused to leave the building.
“Store employees wanted the male warned of criminal trespass,” an arrest affidavit said. “Officer Griffin Giles arrived and contacted the suspect, Nikeya Sherrod Crumb. Officer Giles was wearing his clearly marked Belton Police Department uniform and identified himself as a peace officer to the suspect.”
Crumb was initially arrested on a public intoxication charge and taken to the Bell County Jail.
“Throughout the encounter, the suspect made aggressive and threatening statements to Officer Giles, including that the suspect would eat Officer Giles’ heart, that the suspect would break Officer Giles’ leg, and that the suspect would drown Officer Giles,” the affidavit said. “At the jail, the suspect approached Officer Giles aggressively and told (him) that Officer Giles was ‘gonna pay for something.’
“Jail staff intervened to prevent the suspect from assaulting Officer Giles.”
Previous charges
In June 2020, Crumb was sentenced to two years in a Texas prison after he pleaded guilty to two charges: criminally negligent homicide, a state jail felony, and tampering with evidence with intent to impair, a third-degree felony.
Crumb reportedly failed to stop and render aid after a March 23, 2019, accident in which the victim of a hit-and-run accident was left by the side of the road in the 2500 block of Scott Boulevard in Temple. Crumb later pleaded guilty to that charge as well as a charge of tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation.
Mario Arriaga Sr. later died at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple from his injuries. An autopsy indicated he had a severe compound fracture to his right leg, a fracture spinal column, several broken ribs and a brain bleed, an arrest affidavit said.
A red Honda Accord, whose owner lived with Crumb, was linked to the death after the vehicle went into a glass installer’s shop for a windshield replacement. The car’s owner said he struck a mailbox, but that didn’t fit the amount of damage, the affidavit said.
Crumb later told police that he drove the Honda in the area of the fatality but didn’t know he’d struck a person, he said. Two other people were in the car with him, and Crumb didn’t stop to see what he’d hit. Instead, he said it was a trash can.
Court hearings
Crumb was released from the Bell County Jail earlier this month after a bond reduction motion was denied in June, according to 426th District Court records.
Judge Wade Faulkner reduced Crumb’s bond to $5,000 on July 19, the day he was indicted, because he had spent 91 days in jail without an indictment, court records showed.
Crumb is scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. Aug. 4 in the 426th District Court for an arraignment hearing before Judge Steve Duskie. Crumb also has a pretrial hearing set for 8:30 a.m. Sept. 29 in the same courtroom, records showed.