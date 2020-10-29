With only one day of early voting left in the election, early voting numbers in Bell County on Thursday passed the total number of ballots cast in both the 2008 and 2016 elections.
Thursday — the 17th day of early voting — saw an additional 6,185 ballots cast around the county for a total of 95,567 votes so far this election. This is 5,223 more than the 90,334 ballots that were cast in the entirety of the 2008 election, and 1,016 more than the 94,551 cast in 2016.
With the additional votes Thursday, the turnout in Bell County has risen to 44.25 percent of the registered voters in the county.
Despite continued cold and windy weather, voters still came out in large numbers with slightly longer lines than what has been seen in the past week. Today will be the last day of early voting in the county, with polling locations open today from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Temple resident Francis Pollion said she came out to vote at the Bell County Annex in Temple despite just recently getting out of the hospital. Pollion, 68, said she has voted in every election and primary since she turned 18.
While Pollion was surprised at the number of people who have come out during early voting this year, she said it was not unexpected.
“I have voted ever since I turned 18, I have never backed down from voting … because I want my voice heard,” Pollion said. “I have never really thought about (the turnout), but I am glad people are coming out to vote.”
With Election Day set for Tuesday, Interim Elections Administrator Matthew Dutton said he is confident about the security of the election machines this year because of efforts made through improved software and to physically protect the machines.
Voting machines will be distributed to the 41 voting sites around the county starting Monday, Dutton said, with increased presence from law enforcement.
Digital security for the county’s voting machines also will be monitored during the election.
“We have been talking with the other departments, the sheriff’s department and the justices of the peace, and having them do a little bit extra patrols and making sure everything is OK,” Dutton said. “All the machines, when they are delivered, are tagged with serial numbers so if anyone has tried to tamper with it the (election) judge would be aware. It is a bunch of little things that all add up so we will know if someone tampered with (a machine).”
Election Day is Tuesday, with voters able to cast their ballot at any of the county’s locations.
Early voting
Friday is the last day Texans can vote early. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Bell County voters can cast their ballots at any of six early voting locations: Belton’s Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. Second Ave.; the Temple Bell County Annex, 205 E. Central Ave.; Salado Church of Christ, 217 N. Stagecoach Road; the Harker Heights Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing; the Killeen Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive; and the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Voters also can cast their ballots 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at any of the 41 voting centers throughout the county.