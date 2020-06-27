Temple woman stabbed
A Temple woman was in stable condition after being stabbed by a man early Saturday morning, Chris Christoff, spokesman for the Temple Police Department, said.
The woman was in her home near the 1600 block of South Fifth Street when a man entered through a window, Christoff said in a news release. The man reportedly stabbed her and fled.
The victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple.
The case is active and more information will be released when it becomes available, Christoff said.
Rally planned in Belton tonight
BELTON — A rally against racism will be held at 7 p.m. today at the Bell County Courthouse.
Patrick Arryn Narvaiz, who organized a peaceful rally in downtown Temple weeks ago, posted on Facebook that a rally against racism and hate will be held outside the courthouse at 101 E. Central Ave.
“Racism and hate are no longer allowed,” Narvaiz said. “Those living and working in the Belton community will tell their stories and experience in Belton, Texas.”
Narvaiz said local government and police officials won’t speak at the rally, as they did during a recent Unity Rally in Belton.
“This will not be a time for the Belton chief of police, Bell Sheriff, Belton city officials to get up, smile and speak,” he said.
Those attending the rally are urged to wear masks and maintain social distancing.
“We will need plenty of water, masks, hand sanitizer and gloves,” Narvaiz said. “We will have great individuals with information discussing your right to vote and how to vote on all levels. … We will promote wearing a mask and sanitizing your hands as best as possible.”