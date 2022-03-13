Spring has seemingly arrived early — just days after a piercing cold front led to freezing temperatures across Central Texas.
Expect a rapid warm-up as high temperatures this week are forecast mostly in the low to mid 70s, with a Thursday high of 81 degrees expected. Low temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s with some chance of rain while drought conditions persist.
Daytime hours continue to extend as Daylight Savings Time started Sunday, pushing clocks ahead by one hour. Sunset tonight will be at 7:38.
Although spring officially arrives on March 20, Central Texas residents were out in force Sunday, enjoying the sunny skies while walking and hiking at spots around Lake Belton.
Camping is picking up at Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes, especially as students are on spring break this week.
“We love Live Oak Ridge (park),” Copperas Cove resident Carla Polidoro said about the campsites in Temple in a Facebook post. “But no swimming area if you’re in to that. On Lake Belton right across the dam.”
Austin resident Jeanette Stevens recommended the Cedar Ridge Park in the Moffat area of Belton lake.
“Cedar Ridge is the best in my opinion,” she said. “Has all the things you need.”
Bell County resident Virginia Ming named her choices on Lake Belton: “Cedar Ridge and Westcliff are my two favorite campgrounds.”
Others also recommended Westcliff Park as well as a Harker Heights spot — Dana Peak Park at Stillhouse Lake — in the online post.
Warmer forecast
Monday morning is expected to be cloudy and gusty as skies gradually clear by the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature is expected to be near 73 degrees. Winds up to 30 mph are expected from the south and southwest.
A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms is forecast Monday night. The expected low will be near 48.
Sunny skies are forecast Tuesday through the weekend.
Drought conditions
But as the area gets warmer, conditions will be dryer.
Bell County remains under a burn ban enacted March 7 and extended until March 28 by the Commissioners Court. Violations of the burn ban, a Class C misdemeanor, are punished by a $500 fine, according to the county fire marshal.
Drought conditions vary across Bell County with more severe effects seen on the western side, including Killeen. Other areas on the east side range from abnormally dry to no conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
“The dry conditions in the area could lead to the potential of fires,” National Weather Service meteorologist Juan Hernandez told FME News Service.
Temperature ranges
Tuesday’s high will be near 73 with a low of 44.
Wednesday will be warmer as a high of 78 is forecast by the weather service. Winds will be gusty, at times up to 30 mph from the south.
Thursday is also warmer with a high temperature of 81 with a low of 48.
Temperatures will dip down to 70 degrees on Friday with a low of 41. Saturday will be a bit warmer at 73 before temperatures hit near 79 on the first day of spring next Sunday, according to forecasts.