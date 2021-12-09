The Temple Police Department asks the public to help find a man they say was involved in a burglary.
According to a news release from the department, at about 9:52 p.m. on Nov. 23, officers responded to a burglary call at a home in the 4900 block of Airport Trail. The homeowners told police items were taken from their home while they were away.
As part of their investigation, officers identified Richard Schoeffler, 35, as a suspect and issued an arrest warrant on Tuesday.
Anyone with information can call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.