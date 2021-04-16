Bell County remained soggy Friday as rain and clouds remained over Central Texas.
Between .50 of an inch of rain to 1.5 inches were recorded across the region by Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Light misty rain fell in the Temple-Belton area Thursday night into Friday morning, causing some accidents on Interstates 35 and 14.
More rain was expected Friday night. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch were expected, except for higher amounts possible in thunderstorms, the Weather Service said.
A rainy forecast is expected this weekend as well.
A low of 50 is forecast for Friday night with north winds at 15 to 20 mph with some gusts up to 30 mph.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the low 60s and a low around 50 degrees.
Sunday will be partly sunny with a high near 67 and a low near 47. More winds are expected.
Monday will be warmer with partly sunny skies. The high will be near 70 degrees and a low of 49.